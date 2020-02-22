Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Bumps down a rank
The Oilers reassigned Bouchard to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.
Bouchard has been a healthy scratch in two straight games, so he'll head to Bakersfield and should play in Saturday's AHL game. However, it's likely he's recalled to serve as the seventh defenseman for Sunday's matchup versus the Kings.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Back with big squad•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Remains in bus league•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Recalled from AHL Bakersfield•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Reassigned to AHL Bakersfield•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Scores lone goal in rookie camp•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Three points in AHL playoff debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.