Bouchard scored a power-play goal on three shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Bouchard saw his 11-game, 18-point streak end Monday in Game 3, but he was right back on the scoresheet with the game-winning tally Wednesday. The defenseman is up to four goals and 11 helpers through 10 playoff contests, and 13 of his 15 points have come on the power play. He's added 22 shots on net, 21 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.