Bouchard scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Bouchard has had a knack for timely goals lately -- he scored twice in a third-period rally versus the Rangers on Saturday. His goal Monday tied the game with less than five seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for Leon Draisaitl's heroics in overtime. Bouchard now has three goals, nine points, 55 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 22 contests. While his offense is coming around, his uneven play in his own zone could keep him stuck in a bottom-four role.