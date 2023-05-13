Bouchard notched two assists in a 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday.

Bouchard has been held off the scoresheet just once through 11 outings in the 2023 playoffs. Not only has he been consistent, but he's also recorded six multi-point contests in that span, bringing him up to four goals and 17 postseason points this year. With Darnell Nurse (suspension) unavailable, Bouchard logged 27:21 of ice time Friday, which was up from an average of 19:40 over the first four games of the series. Nurse is eligible to return Sunday.