Bouchard recorded two assists, three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Bouchard has kept up his scoring talent in the postseason with five assists through three games. The defenseman has added nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a second-pairing role. Since he's not afraid to mix in a little physicality, the 22-year-old is a solid all-around option for DFS contests.