Bouchard recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.
Bouchard helped out on Darnell Nurse's opening goal in the first period. This was Bouchard's second assist in his last three games, but he's been limited to three helpers and a minus-5 rating through nine outings in December. The defenseman has three goals, 10 assists, a minus-14 rating, 73 shots on net, 48 hits, 34 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 32 contests overall.
