Bouchard recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Bouchard helped out on Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally. With five points over five games since the All-Star break, the time off doesn't appear to have stalled Bouchard's offense. The 24-year-old blueliner is at 48 points (22 on the power play), 135 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-10 rating over 50 contests. As long as he's on the first power-play unit, he's in a good position to rack up offense.