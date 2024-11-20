Bouchard had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday night.

The goal was a Sportcenter candidate. He skated through the neutral zone, toe-dragged Sens defender Thomas Chabot in the slot, and lifted the puck over Linus Ullmark's glove in tight. Bouchard isn't scoring at the point-per-game pace he racked up last season, and that has made him a focal point for fan ire. Still, he has five goals, 13 points and 53 shots in 20 games, which would put him in the low 50s in points for this season.