Bouchard notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Bouchard was hot at the end of November, but he cooled off quickly. His assist Tuesday snapped a five-game point drought. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, nine assists, 68 shots, 46 hits, 31 blocks and a minus-12 rating through 30 contests. He's failed to earn much more than a third-pairing role lately, so Bouchard may be better held in reserve in standard fantasy formats until his role expands again.