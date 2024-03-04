Bouchard registered an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Bouchard has five points over his last five outings, including a pair of power-play assists. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 58 points, 155 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 53 hits and a plus-17 rating through 59 outings. Bouchard will remain an elite fantasy defenseman as long as he's on the Oilers' top power-play unit.