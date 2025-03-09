Bouchard notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Bouchard has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight games, earning two goals and three assists in that span. The defenseman set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the first period. Bouchard is up to 50 points, 182 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 63 appearances. This is the second year in a row he's reached the 50-point mark, and he's within range of achieving his first 20-goal campaign.