Bouchard scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Bouchard put away a rebound of a Connor McDavid shot at 16:17 of the first period, which erased the early 2-0 deficit the Oilers faced. While he doesn't have a multi-point effort in the Western Conference Finals, Bouchard has still managed a goal and two assists over his last four games. The star defenseman is at six tallies, 17 helpers, 51 shots on net, 26 blocks, 15 hits and a plus-15 rating through 16 playoff appearances.