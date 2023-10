Bouchard scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Bouchard's goal gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead at 6:11 of the first period. The 24-year-old's offense is right where it should be through five games -- he has a goal and four helpers, with all but one of those points coming on the power play. Bouchard also has a minus-5 rating, 19 shots on net, six blocked shots and two PIM while working in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit.