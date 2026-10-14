Bouchard notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

This was Bouchard's fourth multi-point effort of the campaign. The 26-year-old has been arguably the best fantasy defenseman to start the season, earning six goals and eight assists across six contests. He's also racked up 18 shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-14 rating. In the 2025-26 regular season, he earned 33 of his 95 points on the power play, but he's picked up just three of 14 points with the man advantage so far this year, which bodes well for sustainability.