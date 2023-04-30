Bouchard notched two assists and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Bouchard helped out on goals by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. The first round was an encouraging star turn for Bouchard, who has two goals and eight assists over six contests. Eight of his points came on the power play, which continues to be a strength for the defenseman and the Oilers as a whole.