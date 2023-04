Bouchard notched two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Bouchard had secondary helpers on goals by Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid in this contest. With four helpers and a plus-7 rating over his last four games, Bouchard is showing his potential at both ends of the ice. The 23-year-old defenseman has 38 points, 152 shots on net, 94 hits, 72 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 80 contests overall.