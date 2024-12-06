Bouchard notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bouchard has two goals and eight helpers over his last seven outings. He was involved early Thursday, helping out on the Oilers' first two goals of the game. The 25-year-old blueliner is at 20 points, 68 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 26 contests this season, though he has just five power-play points so far, compared to earning 35 of his 82 points with the man advantage during the 2023-24 regular season.