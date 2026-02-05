Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Distributes three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bouchard registered three assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Bouchard has stood out over the last 10 games, earning four goals, 13 helpers and a plus-8 rating. The 26-year-old defenseman picked up assists on both of Leon Draisaitl's power-play goals as well as a Kasperi Kapanen tally at even strength in this contest. Bouchard is up to 63 points (22 on the power play), 161 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 58 appearances this season.
