Bouchard notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Bouchard has bounced back from a 10-game point drought with three helpers over his last two contests. He helped out on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second tally of the game Wednesday. Bouchard is up to three goals, 18 assists, 108 shots on net, 68 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 55 appearances, though his regression on defense has seen him limited to a bottom-four role for much of the campaign.