Bouchard logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Bouchard had gone three games without a power-play point, picking up one goal in that span. The defenseman has struggled in his own zone at times, as evidenced by a minus-6 rating, but he's driven offense from the back end, especially with the man advantage. The 24-year-old has 10 points (six on the power play), 35 shots on net and 14 blocked shots through 10 contests overall.