Bouchard logged a pair of assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Bouchard set up the first and last goals of Connor McDavid's hat trick, with the latter tally coming on the power play. With Thursday's effort, Bouchard doubled his point total to four, all assists, this season. The 23-year-old defenseman has added 24 shots on net, 16 hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through eight contests.