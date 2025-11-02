Bouchard scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Bouchard helped out on a Jack Roslovic tally in the second period and scored a goal of his own at 2:43 of overtime. This was Bouchard's second goal of the season and first game-winner in 2025-26. He's at nine points (four on the power play), 35 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 13 contests. All of his points have been earned within the last seven games, so it's safe to say he's shaken off his slow start to the year.