Bouchard logged two power-play assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bouchard is rolling with an eight-game point streak, during which he has three goals and 12 assists. The defenseman was involved on goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid in this contest. Bouchard is up to 75 points, including 28 on the power play, through 65 outings this season. He's added 178 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating, and he continues to be one of the NHL's most reliable blueliners on offense.