Bouchard delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in a 7-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

He fired three shots, blocked three and delivered one hit. Bouchard has exploded out of the blocks this season, and he sits third in the NHL with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists). He's also third overall in helpers. Bouchard is on an eight-game, 13-point scoring streak that includes 10 assists. Half of those assists have come with the man advantage. And he has 21 shots in that span. Bouchard can't possibly keep this heat up -- he's on a 160-point pace. Bobby Orr holds the record for the most points by a defender in a single-season, pouring in a whopping 139 points (37 goals, 102 assists) in 78 games in 1970-71. Bouchard is no Orr, and he's no Paul Coffey, either -- the latter came within one point of tying Orr in 1985-86. But this sure is fun, especially as teammate Connor McDavid continues to roar toward Wayne Gretzky's single-season point record (215).