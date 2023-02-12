Bouchard registered two assists in Edmonton's 6-2 loss to Montreal on Sunday.
One of Bouchard's two helpers was recorded during an Edmonton power play. He has three goals and 20 points in 54 games in 2022-23, including five points with the man advantage. Bouchard was held off the scoresheet in his previous 10 contests.
