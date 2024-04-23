Bouchard logged four assists (two on the power play), three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1.

Bouchard helped out on both of the Oilers' first-period tallies and added two more assists in the third when their power play took over. The defenseman had a career year of 18 goals and 64 assists in 81 appearances, which included 35 power-play points. Bouchard's role on the first power-play unit gives him a high ceiling on offense.