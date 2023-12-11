Bouchard scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Bouchard's point streak is now at 11 games (five goals, 11 assists) after his game-winning tally Sunday. The 24-year-old blueliner continues to be particularly effective on the power play, where he's collected 14 of his 28 points this season. He's added 74 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 25 contests. With his offense white-hot, Bouchard is a must-play in virtually every fantasy format.