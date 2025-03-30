Bouchard notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Bouchard continues to hum along on offense with six helpers over his last eight contests since his last goal March 13 versus the Devils. The defenseman is up to 58 points, 210 shots on net, 102 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 73 appearances. Bouchard's mix of strong offense and durability has made him a high-end option in fantasy -- he's missed just two games over the last four seasons since becoming an NHL regular.