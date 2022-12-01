Bouchard collected an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Bouchard helped out on a Mattias Janmark tally in the third period. With three goals and two assists in his last five outings, Bouchard appears to finally have found some stability with his offense. The 23-year-old blueliner has 10 points, 57 shots on goal, 35 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 23 appearances, though he remains in a bottom-four role at even strength.