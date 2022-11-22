Bouchard posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Bouchard had gone eight games without a point before earning the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's first-period marker. That lack of offense isn't helping Bouchard's case for a larger role -- his 15:58 of ice time Monday was his third-lowest total of the year. Tyson Barrie's found a lot of success on the top power-play unit, so Bouchard's offensive ceiling will remain limited until that changes in his favor. The 23-year-old has six assists, 33 hits, 18 blocked shots, 41 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 19 contests this season.