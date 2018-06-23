Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Goes 10th overall at draft

Bouchard was drafted 10th overall by the Oilers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Bouchard is a solid, top-four defender with a highly-coveted right shot. He led all OHL defenders in 2017-18 in scoring with 87 points and is physically mature. Bouchard has a massive shot, is smart and oozes leadership. The knock? His skating -- it's just not at the elite level of this year's blueliners. His lateral ability has been called into question, but his stride is strong. And he's spending the offseason working on his wheels. Bouchard is a product of the London Knights machine, so you know he's soon ready to play in the NHL. Maybe even as soon as 2019-2020. And some day, Bouchard might be considered a John Carlson lite. There's fantasy potential in that.