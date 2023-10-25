Bouchard posted a goal with two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 loss against the Wild.

Bouchard still managed a minus-3 rating thanks to a disastrous third period for the Oilers. He also chipped in with two blocked shots in 18:18 of ice time. The rearguard has managed at least one point in five of the six games to date. The three-point performance was his first since recording three assists in Winnipeg on March 4 last season. Locked into a spot on Edmonton's top pairing and first power-play unit, Bouchard appears poised to set new career highs across the board in 2023-24.