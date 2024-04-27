Bouchard notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and 14 PIM in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Bouchard has five helpers, including three on the power play, through three playoff contests. The defenseman has also earned seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The bulk of Bouchard's penalty trouble came from a misconduct in the third period -- he typically won't spend much time in the sin bin, but he can help out with power-play production and blocks.