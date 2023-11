Bouchard notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Bouchard's point streak is up to six games, during which he has two goals and six assists. He provided the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's third-period marker Sunday. Bouchard has earned 10 of his 20 points with the man advantage while adding 60 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances.