Bouchard logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Bouchard has earned a goal and seven assists over his last nine appearances this season. The 24-year-old defenseman set up a Mattias Ekholm tally in the first period to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Bouchard has 15 goals, 46 assists, 166 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-21 rating, showing growth both on the power play and at even strength.