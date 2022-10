Bouchard picked up an assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Bouchard set up Zach Hyman's breakaway tally early in the first period. This was just the second assist in six games for Bouchard, who has struggled a bit in a reduced role. He saw 21:05 of ice time Monday, so perhaps he could be trending in the right direction. The blueliner has added 20 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating while mainly playing on the second pairing.