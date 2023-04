Bouchard provided an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Bouchard set up Connor McDavid on the goal that put the Oilers up 5-0 early in the third period. Over his last 12 games, Bouchard has collected three goals and eight assists, with four of those 11 points coming on the power play. The 23-year-old blueliner has 35 points, 150 shots, 93 hits, 68 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 77 appearances.