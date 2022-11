Bouchard recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Bouchard helped out on the first of Connor McDavid's two goals in the game. With five helpers in his last seven games, Bouchard is starting to show some more offense. He's picked up 26 shots on net, 19 hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 10 contests overall. It appears he's secured a top-four role again after beginning the campaign on the third pairing.