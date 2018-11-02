Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Heads back to junior
Bouchard was assigned to OHL London on Friday.
Bouchard, a highly touted blue-line prospect, appeared in seven games for the Oilers before it was determined that it would be better for his development to spend the rest of the season at junior. Edmonton also avoids having to burn the first year of his entry-level contract since the 19-year-old has returned to the OHL before his ninth game.
