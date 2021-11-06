Bouchard recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

Despite a mid-game demotion to the third defense pairing, Bouchard was still able to make an impact. He had the secondary helper on Jesse Puljujarvi's goal in the third period. Bouchard is up to six points, 25 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 10 contests. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too discouraged, though his fantasy appeal takes a hit when he's not playing alongside Darnell Nurse.