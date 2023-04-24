Bouchard contributed a goal and two assists in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime victory over the Kings in Game 4 on Sunday.

Bouchard extended his scoring streak to seven contests, and has collected four goals and 11 points in that span. That includes two goals and seven points in four playoff outings this year. Bouchard's latest marker was tallied on the power play early in the second period to narrow the Kings' lead to 3-1. He also supplied the lone assist on Zach Hyman's overtime winner.