Bouchard provided a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Bouchard helped out on a Leon Draisaitl tally in the second period. Through 12 contests in March, Bouchard has stepped up with 10 points, including four power-play helpers, to fill the void left behind by Tyson Barrie getting traded to Nashville. Bouchard is up to 31 points (nine on the power play), 143 shots on net, 87 hits, 65 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 73 appearances this season.