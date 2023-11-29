Bouchard notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Bouchard took a shot that generated a rebound for Evander Kane to score on. The helper extended Bouchard's point streak to seven games (two goals, seven helpers). His last four points have all come on the power play, where the 24-year-old continues to have his greatest positive impact. He's at 21 points (11 on the power play) with 64 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 11 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 21 contests overall.