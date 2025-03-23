Bouchard notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Bouchard helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally late in the second period. Over 11 outings in March, Bouchard has four goals and six assists, with five of those 10 points coming on the power play. The defenseman is up to 55 points (22 on the power play), 203 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating across 70 appearances in his usual top-pairing role.