Bouchard distributed two assists and served two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

Bouchard picked up his second multi-assist game of November and fifth multi-point outing of the month in Sunday's clash. While his uptick in goal scoring has stolen headlines this season, his playmaking hasn't taken a step back, as he's still on pace to challenge the 74 assists he posted over 82 regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 36 points, a plus-29 rating, 55 shots on net and 23 blocked shots over 22 outings this season. If he can stay involved in Edmonton's offense at this level for the remainder of the sason, he seems destined to be in the Norris Trophy conversation.