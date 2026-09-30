Bouchard had a hat trick, two assists, six shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Bouchard is the first defenseman in NHL history to put up five points in a season opener. It took Bouchard seven games to get on the scoresheet in 2025-26 but even with the slow start, the 26-year-old blueliner still finished last year with a career-high 95 points in the regular season. If the Oilers continue to play in high-scoring games, Bouchard is likely to be heavily involved. He's an elite fantasy defenseman and should be in the lineup whenever Edmonton's on the schedule.