Bouchard delivered two assists in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

Bouchard's point streak stands at four games and eight points (one goal, seven assists). He has also put up three straight multiple-point games. Bouchard has 20 goals and 66 assists in 74 games this season. Not only has he set new career marks in goals, assists and points, but he joined the great Paul Coffey (four times) as the only other Oilers defenseman to record 66 or more assists in a single season.