Bouchard had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

It was Bouchard's ninth goal, and it came late in the game to pull the Oil within one. At the same time, it was his his third goal in his last 30 games -- he had six in his first 22. Bouchard also remains without a power-play goal this season, but it looks like he's simply trying a bit too hard. Overall, he has just 13 PPA in 52 games after putting up 35 and eight PPG (82 points overall) in 81 games last season.