Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Leading OHL playoffs in scoring
Bouchard racked up two goals and two assists to help lead London to a 7-4 Game 3 victory over Guelph in the OHL playoffs on Monday.
The unstoppable defensive pair of Bouchard (18 points in seven games) and Chicago first-rounder Adam Boqvist (10 points in seven games) have London up 3-0 in the series and a game away from reaching the OHL finals. Bouchard's 18 postseason points lead the league. After struggling for much of the regular season (53 points in 45 games), the tenth-overall selection has picked a perfect time to find his game. It's highly likely that Bouchard spends the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in Edmonton.
