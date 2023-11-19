Bouchard scored a goal on six shots, blocked four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

Bouchard had been productive lately despite going seven games without a goal -- he has six assists in that span. His tally Saturday gave the Oilers a short-lived 4-3 lead before the Lightning surged to the finish line. The 24-year-old defenseman has four goals, 12 assists, 52 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 16 appearances. While the Oilers haven't been dialed in, their potential to get back to big scoring numbers leaves Bouchard as a strong fantasy option in virtually all formats.